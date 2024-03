Updated on: March 31, 2024 18:46 IST

CM Yogi Addresses On The Occasion Of Modi's Visit To Meerut

Prime Minister Modi is going to start the election campaign in UP from Meerut today...Prime Minister Modi is holding a rally in Modipuram, Meerut...Prime Minister Modi will address the rally shortly...CM on the stage of Narendra Modi. Leaders of all the constituent parties of NDA are present with Yo