Updated on: November 17, 2021 18:24 IST

Muqabla: BJP slams Kejriwal for advertising more, doing 'little' to tackle Delhi's pollution

The BJP on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his handling of severe pollution in the national capital as it cited figures to allege that the city government spent 4,000 times more on advertising its promotion of a bio-decomposer, which destroys farm stubble without causing air pollution, than it did on purchase of the chemical.