Updated on: September 13, 2022 13:16 IST

Madrasa Survey| Day 2 Of Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Survey, SDM Team Kick Starts The Operations

UP News: Day 2 of Madrasa survey in Uttar Pradesh begins, SDM team working hard to collect the reports. Survey report is targeted to be submitted to Yogi Government by 25 October 2022. By 5th October the report will be concluded aiming to match the Madrasas with the main flow of the nation.#upmadarsa #uttarpradesh #madrasa #madarsasurvey #indiatv