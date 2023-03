Updated on: March 15, 2023 17:59 IST

Madhya Pradesh News: 7-year-old boy fell into a 60-feet deep borewell in the Vidisha district

It has been more than 20 hours since eight-year-old Lokesh fell into the pit of a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. Continuous efforts are being made to save him. 3 teams of SDRF and 1 team of NDRF are on the spot.