Updated on: September 12, 2022 13:24 IST

India TV: Rahul gandhi | Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra | T Shirt Politics| Thiruvananthapuram | PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is now on Day 5 of his 3,570-km padyatra, on Monday resumed the Bharat Jodo march from Vellayani Junction in Thiruvananthapuram Today, the rally saw an encouraging turnout of people who lined up the streets of the state in thousands to extend support. Rahul Gandhi is also an MP of Kerala from the Wayanad seat. The yatra will halt at Pattom at around 11 am and resume at 5 pm to reach Kazhakuttom, where the journey will end for the day, according to an itinerary of the yatra released by the Congress.#rahulgandhi #bharatjodoyatra #congress #bharatjodoyatra5thday #pmmodi #indiatv