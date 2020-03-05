Thursday, March 05, 2020
     
India-EU Summit will be rescheduled due to 'COVID-19' situation: MEA

India-EU Summit, which Prime Minister Modi had to attend, will be rescheduled due to Novel Coronavirus situation across the world, informed Raveesh Kumar, MEA.

