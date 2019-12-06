Friday, December 06, 2019
     
  5. Hyderabad rape accused killed: Police action courageous, says Yog guru Swami Ramdev

Hyderabad rape accused killed: Police action courageous, says Yog guru Swami Ramdev

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 06, 2019 13:34 IST ]

The police encounter of Hyderabad gangrape and murder accused is justice and this would give peace to every Indian. Our police and the Indian Army should take such actions on all criminals unless there is a room for doubt: Yog guru Swami Ramdev

