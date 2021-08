Updated on: August 11, 2021 16:20 IST

Hindu organization meet Ghaziabad DM over attack on priest at Dasna Devi temple

Hindu organization on Wednesday met Ghaziabad DM over attack on priest at Dasna Devi temple. According to police, the victim Swami Nareshanand was asleep in temple premises when an unknown accused stabbed him with a sharp object. The police was alerted by other staff in the temple and the victim was admitted to a nearby hospital.