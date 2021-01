'Gurmat Sangeet' legend Kartar Singh to be honoured with Padma Shri

Kartar Singh, an artist in 'Gurmat Sangeet', from Ludhiana has been selected for Padma Shri award. He said, "My subject is music and it is such an art that you need to spend a lifetime to learn it. I am a student of music since 1941 and still learning to date."