  5. Clash breaks out between Nihang Singhs, Police officials at Gurudwara Akal Bunga in Kapurthala

Updated on: November 23, 2023 12:55 IST

Clash breaks out between Nihang Singhs, Police officials at Gurudwara Akal Bunga in Kapurthala

A major clash erupted between Nihang Singhs and Police officials at a Gurudwara Akal Bunga in Kapurthala, Punjab on Nov 23. Further details are awaited.
