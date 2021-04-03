Saturday, April 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 2 dead after clash breaks out on Holi in Bihar's Madhubani

News Videos

2 dead after clash breaks out on Holi in Bihar's Madhubani

Two people lost life and two got injured after a clash between two groups broke out in Mohammadpur area of Bihar's Madhubani.
Bihar Madhubani Mohammadpur Satya Prakash Clash Injured Fish Farming Dispute

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News