Updated on: January 24, 2024 17:32 IST

Karpoori Thakur to be posthumously awarded with Bharat Ratna, Bihar leaders laud decision

Rashtriya Janata Lok Dal chief Upendra Kushwaha lauded the decision of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur to be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. He said that it was a historic moment. He further expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.