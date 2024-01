Updated on: January 24, 2024 22:57 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will PM Modi have a ready plan to defeat India Alliance in election of 2024?

Narendra Modi's party has Mandal in one hand and Kamandal in the other hand. And now Modi's party has been started for the 2024 elections. Right now the third week of January is going on...a big plan is going to come in the first week of February.