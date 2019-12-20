A fresh protest erupted on Friday afternoon in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur, which witnessed violence following demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act earlier this week. A large number of people started a protest march from Jafrabad to Seelampur shouting slogans and defying prohibitory orders after attending the Friday prayers at a mosque in the Welcome area. Police have imposed prohibitory orders in Seelampur, restricting the assembly of five or more people.