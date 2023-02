Updated on: February 27, 2023 12:33 IST

Delhi Liquor Scam: AAP workers will protest today after the arrest of Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia spent the first night at the CBI headquarters after his arrest in the Delhi Excise Policy case. At the same time, today Aam Aadmi Party will protest against the arrest of Manish Sisodia in many states of the country including Delhi-UP.