Friday, December 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi: CCTV video reveals those behind CAA violence

News Videos

Delhi: CCTV video reveals those behind CAA violence

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 10:34 IST ]

Protests are not unusual but Thursday saw it escalate bringing capital Delhi to a standstill for several hours with Metro and Internet services shut on government orders in wake of protest against new Citizenship law

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoVaranasi district administration appeals people to maintain peace Next VideoAnti-CAA protest: Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh  