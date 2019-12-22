Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
  5. Citizenship Amendment Act is not against any Indian Muslim, says Nitin Gadkari

Citizenship Amendment Act is not against any Indian Muslim, says Nitin Gadkari

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 13:43 IST ]

Nitin Gadkari: CAA is not against any Indian Muslim, it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neigbouring nations. I appeal to our Muslim brothers,see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a vote machine

