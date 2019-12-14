Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
CAB protest: Curfew relaxed in Assam's Guwahati, Dibrugarh

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 7:08 IST ]

The district administration of Dibrugarh on Friday relaxed till 1 PM the restrictions placed due to the indefinite curfew, which was put in place in the district and Assam's capital Guwahati on Thursday.

