Updated on: April 05, 2023 14:22 IST

Bihar News: BJP MLA Jibesh Mishra was carried out by the marshal after the ruckus in the house

BJP MLA Jibesh Mishra Video: As soon as the assembly session started, there was a fierce debate between the BJP and the government. During this, BJP MLA Jeevesh Mishra was thrown out of the house following the order of the speaker.