Thursday, June 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Bihar Health Minister explains reason behind sudden spike in COVID deaths

News Videos

Bihar Health Minister explains reason behind sudden spike in COVID deaths

Amid the dip in rising cases of COVID-19, a sudden hike was witnessed in death toll on June 10.
Patna Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey COVID-19 2ND WAVE

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X