Anuj Agarwal appointed as Interim Chairman of Airports Authority of India

Anuj Aggarwal, member (HR) has been given an additional change of Chairman, Airports Authority of India. An Engineering Graduate from BITS Pilani, Aggarwal had served as interim Chairman for almost 3 months in 2019. Anuj Aggarwal has completed numerous professional courses including Leadership, Management, Development and Corporate Directorship. Anuj Aggarwal has more than 25 years of rich experience in the field of Airport Engineering, Operations Management and development of select airports through PPP under direct supervision of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India including management of HR functions at Regions, airports and at corporate level. He has successfully demonstrated his ability to handle large taskforce in a disciplined and organized manner and developing, monitoring and motivating teams to bring desired results thereby deriving synergy at various levels. Aggarwal has the vision to bring transparency and efficiency into the systems through IT tools such as 'E office', 'ERP' and has a flare for perfection.