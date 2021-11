Updated on: November 08, 2021 8:20 IST

Air quality in Delhi continues to remain poor

Air pollution triggers serious health problems in children and causes irreparable and irreversible damage, Dr Arvind Kumar, the Chairman of Institute of Chest Surgery at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram said on Sunday. His statement comes in wake of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR post Diwali. The air quality in the national capital is now in the 'severe' category.