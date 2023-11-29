Wednesday, November 29, 2023
     
Updated on: November 29, 2023 19:04 IST

Delhi Govt lifts ban on construction, demolition activities

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on November 29 that, with a slight improvement in air quality, the ban on construction and demolition activities has been lifted.
