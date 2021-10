Updated on: October 22, 2021 13:00 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: 100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number but shows our ability as a nation

"100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number but shows our ability as a nation... It is a new chapter in history, a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. It shows that country works hard for the fulfilment of its goals," PM said.