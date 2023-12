Updated on: December 18, 2023 18:49 IST

PM Modi inaugurates ‘World’s Largest Meditation Centre’ Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s largest meditation center, Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi on December 18. Swarved Mahamandir is located in Umraha, Varanasi around 12 km from the city centre.