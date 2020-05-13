Dopahar 10 | May 13, 2020
Hum Hindustani | 13 May, 2020
Social distancing norms violated in Kanpur, massive crowd gathered after Shobhan Sarkar's death
Recommended Video
FICCI on PM Modi's package
Top News
Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Nirmala Sitharaman laya out five pillars of growth | Live Updates
Kolkata: CISF unit guarding warship building on banks of Hooghly reports 38 coronavirus cases
India's death toll due to coronavirus nears 2,500-mark; tally rises to 74,281. Check state-wise list
CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products as part of self reliance initiative
Do you know how many zeros are there in 'Rs 20 Lakh Crore'?
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Latest News
Opinion | Modi's historic ₹20 lakh cr stimulus package will certainly build a new self-reliant India
Babar Azam appointed Pakistan's new ODI captain, to lead limited-overs side in 2020-21 season
Don't think Virat would hand it over: Nasser Hussain believes split-captaincy 'difficult' in India
PCB announces central contract list for 2020-21: Sarfaraz demoted to category B; Amir axed
Clashes break out between two sects in Hooghly, West Bengal; internet suspended
PM Modi's package will increase economic activities across India: Goa CM
Man paddles 1,350 km on rickshaw to reach home
Cancer patient in Bihar dies after testing positive for COVID-19; toll rises to 7
Karnataka: State buses start plying in Udupi
Advancement of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar around May 16: IMD
Nearly half of consumers worried about frauds in digital transactions: Study
Digital payments fraud concerns up in India amid COVID-19
Automobile component supplier MAHLE group steers steady course through coronavirus crisis
Are you SBI cardholder? Bank says follow these 10 safety tips to prevent ATM fraud
Aamir Khan's longtime assistant Amos dies of heart attack
Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 10 songs of Bollywood's Baby Doll that will leave you tapping your feet
Krishna Shroff's beau Eban reveals his possessive side when a fan calls her 'hottest woman on earth'
Who is Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance? In pictures
Asha Negi finally opens up about breakup with Pavitra Rishta co-star Rithvik Dhanjani
Don't think Virat would hand it over: Nasser Hussain believes split-captaincy 'difficult' in India
Babar Azam appointed Pakistan's new ODI captain, to lead limited-overs side in 2020-21 season
PCB announces central contract list for 2020-21: Sarfaraz demoted to category B; Amir axed
Not Virat Kohli, Nasser Hussain picks Kane Williamson as his current favourite Test captain
Harbhajan suggests ICC to maintain 'right balance between bat and ball', Sachin backs him
Samsung to launch ‘affordable’ Galaxy Fold Lite: Know details
Realme to launch 8 new products on May 25: Know what could be introduced
Huawei FreeBuds 3 launched for Rs 12,990 in India
Instagram now lets you delete troll comments in bulk: Know how
YouTube Music set to replace Google Play Music: Here's why
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima reaches Mumbai after travelling via road from New Delhi
Japan gives nod to rapid antigen kit to detect COVID-19
Wuhan to test all residents after handful of new infections
Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 34,336; death toll at 737
British economy shrinks 2% as coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in UK
South Korea registers largest drop in employment since 1999
Horoscope Today, May 13: Astrological predictions for zodiac signs Capricorn, Cancer, Scorpio, Leo
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why
Vastu Tips: Know why keeping a picture of birds at home brings success
Vastu Tips: Construction of toilets at home should not be done in these directions
Mother’s Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of the special day