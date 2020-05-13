Wednesday, May 13, 2020
     
  17000 prisoners to be released from Maharashtra jails in view of Corona crisis

17000 prisoners to be released from Maharashtra jails in view of Corona crisis

17000 prisoners to be released from jails in Maharashtra in view of Corona crisis. Out of this, 50% of the prisoners will be temporarily released.

