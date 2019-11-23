Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
  5. Shiv Sena files writ petition in Supreme Court against Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 22:24 IST ]
Shiv Sena has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar taking oath as CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively.
