Updated on: November 02, 2021 19:48 IST

Kurukshetra: By-election results precursor to 2024 polls?

By-elections were held today in three Lok Sabha seats - Dadar Nagar Haveli, Khandwa in MP and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Shiv Sena, BJP and Congress have claimed victory on these three seats. Is this a trailer for 2024? Watch Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.