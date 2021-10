Updated on: October 25, 2021 13:27 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Cycle of corruption thrived in UP during previous govts : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, giving a boost to the state's medical infrastructure. He inaugurated the medical colleges virtually from Siddharthnagar. Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical colleges are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts.