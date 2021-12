Updated on: December 17, 2021 13:40 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: What was PM Modi's agenda behind inviting 40 BJP MPs from UP for breakfast?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met 40 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast in Delhi. BJP's national president JP Nadda and senior leaders from the organisation were also present at the meeting which took place at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence the Prime Minister.