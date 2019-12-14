Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
  Virat Kohli-led Team India firm favourites going into first ODI against West Indies

Virat Kohli-led Team India firm favourites going into first ODI against West Indies

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 21:06 IST ]

India will have their tails up whey they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber in Chennai on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean.

