India will have their tails up whey they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber in Chennai on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean.
Aaj ki Baat: Protest by Jamia Millia students in Delhi against CAB turns violent | Dec 13, 2019
Aaj Ki Baat: How Centre is trying to curb unrest from spreading in Assam over CAB | Dec 12, 2019
Aaj Ki Baat: How Rajya Sabha passed Citizenship Amendment Bill | Dec 11, 2019
Aaj Ki Baat: What Muslims are saying about Citizenship Amendment Bill | Dec 10, 2019
Ombudsman accepts Rajat Sharma's request to relieve him as DDCA President
Aaj Ka Viral: Video of Pak army and police assaulting locals surfaces on social media
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Saturday, December 14, 2019
Watch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | December 14, 2019
Special Report: How happy are the people with the work of PM Modi
Jharkhand Polls 2019: Watch what voters in jharkhand's sahibganj want
Live Scorecard
Recommended Video
India complete series whitewash with crushing 257-run win over Windies
2nd Test, Day 1: Advantage India in Jamaica despite Jason Holder burst
West Indies leave out Chris Gayle from 13-man squad for Tests versus India
India vs West Indies: With series in kitty, changes on card for India in final T20I
Top News
Latest News