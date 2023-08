Updated on: August 14, 2023 21:37 IST

After Humiliating defeat against West Indies fans slams Team India Captain Hardik Pandya for his attitude during post match presentation.

After the loss, Hardik stated that losing is good and it teaches a lot while also lauding his boys for coming back strongly after being 0-2 down in the series at one stage. "Losing is good at times. On the positive side, we have done a lot of learnings. The boys showed character. Credit to them.