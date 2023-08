Updated on: August 22, 2023 12:39 IST

Cricket Express: Dhawan-Chahal did not get place, Rohit will have to win ICC Trophy. BCCI | Asia Cup

The third and final match of the T20I series between India and Ireland will be played on August 23 at the Malahide Stadium in Dublin. Under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team is ahead 2-0 in the series, Team India would like to clean sweep by winning the third match.