Updated on: August 22, 2023 21:52 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Yuzvendra Chahal's reaction came to the fore after being excluded from asia cup squad

Yuzvendra Chahal was not selected in the Asia Cup squad. This decision surprised everyone. Meanwhile, a reaction has come to the fore on Chahal's exclusion from the Asia Cup team. Chahal has posted two emoji on his social media. In which he wants to say that the sun will rise again.