Suryakumar Yadav To Captain India In Australia T20is | Sport's Wrap | 21 December 2023

India TV Sports Wrap covers all National and International News from all Sports. In today's Sports Wrap Suryakumar Yadav To Captain India In Australia T20is; Sanju Samson Awaits Opportunity And David Warner Out, Aaron Hardie Named Replacement In India's T20 Squad .