Wednesday, November 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. Virat Kohli set to miss white-ball series against South Africa | Sports Wrap

Videos

Updated on: November 29, 2023 13:52 IST

Virat Kohli set to miss white-ball series against South Africa | Sports Wrap

As per reports, Virat Kohli has opted out of white-ball series against South Africa. BCCI has offered Rahul Dravid a contract extension as Team India head coach.
Rahul Dravid Bcci Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Team India Ishan Kishan South Africa Vs India 2023 Prasidh Krishna Hs Prannoy

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News