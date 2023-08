Updated on: August 17, 2023 23:08 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Will Sanju Samson get chance in Team India for Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup ?

The team for the Asia Cup may be announced on August 20, Sanju Samson seems to be under fire before the selection, Samson failed on the Windies tour. Sanju got 5 innings of ODI-T20 on Windies tour, where Sanju recorded only 92 runs in his account, due to poor performance Sanju will be blamed.