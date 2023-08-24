Thursday, August 24, 2023
     
  5. Cricket Express: Celebration of Team India on 'Chandrayaan 3'successful warm-up match before ODI World Cup 2023

Cricket Express: Celebration of Team India on 'Chandrayaan 3'successful warm-up match before ODI World Cup 2023

ICC announced the warm-up schedule for the ODI World Cup, India will play matches with these 2 teams, Team India will play its first warm-up match against England on 30 September in Guwahati and the second warm-up match against Netherlands on 3 October in Thiruvananthapuram.
