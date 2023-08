Updated on: August 16, 2023 21:47 IST

Sunil Gavaskar showed the mirror to Team India, will the fleet not cross without Rohit-Virat? BCCI | Hardik

Sunil Gavaskar believes that there is no shame in losing to a top-class West Indies T20 team. Gavaskar has told the team to move forward. Gavaskar further said that.. This was an eye-opening series for Team India, taking lessons from this series, players need to improve.