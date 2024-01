Updated on: January 24, 2024 17:41 IST

Sydney Sixers to lock horns with Brisbane Heat in BBL 2024 Final | 24th January | Sports Wrap

The summit clash of the Big Bash League 2024 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and the two finalists Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers are all geared up for the marquee clash. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.