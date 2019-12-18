Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Cricket Ki Baat Video
  5. 2nd ODI: Ton up Rohit, Rahul take India to 387/5 against hapless Windies

Cricket Ki Baat Videos

2nd ODI: Ton up Rohit, Rahul take India to 387/5 against hapless Windies

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 19:51 IST ]
Rohit Sharma made mincemeat of an ordinary West Indies attack at his own languid pace, complemented by an equally elegant KL Rahul, as their twin centuries steered India to an imposing 387/5 in the second ODI here on Wednesday.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoVarun Dhawan talks about CAA during Street Dancer 3D trailer launch event Next VideoSituation along LoC can escalate any time, we need to be prepared: Army Chief Bipin Rawat  