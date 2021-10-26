Tuesday, October 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19, reports AFP
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Vastu Shastra: Put white coloured marble on the floor of Northeast

Astrology Videos

Updated on: October 26, 2021 9:53 IST

Vastu Shastra: Put white coloured marble on the floor of Northeast

By installing white coloured marble in the north-east direction of the house or office, not only does the Vastu benefits related to that direction will come, but there will not be obstacles in life.
Vastu Tips

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News