  • GST mop up in November at over Rs 1.31 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.30 lakh crore in October
  5. Samudrik Shastra: Know the nature of people with white coloured soles

Updated on: December 01, 2021 11:01 IST

Samudrik Shastra: Know the nature of people with white coloured soles

According to samudrik shastra, such people are very temperamental. They work according to their own mind and give little priority to what others say.
