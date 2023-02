Updated on: February 23, 2023 23:46 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Bhagwant Mann's police surrender in front of the mob?

Tension gripped Ajnala border town in Amritsar after hundreds of supporters of Amritpal Singh, head of Waaris Punjab De, clashed with the police at the entrance of the Ajnala police station, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates.