Updated on: July 27, 2022 7:18 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Who stole 600 litres methyl alcohol from Gujarat factory leading to numerous deaths?

At least 31 persons died and more than 50 were admitted to different hospitals after consuming spurious liquor at Rojid village in Botad district of Gujarat. Who stole 600 litres methyl alcohol from Gujarat factory leading to these deaths? Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.