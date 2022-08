Updated on: August 17, 2022 9:58 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: How clashes over posters of Savarkar and Tipu Sultan led to stoning, lathicharge in Karnataka

A 20-year-old youth was stabbed in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Monday. The attack took place after a clash broke out in the district as some members of the Muslim community tried replacing posters of Veer Savarkar with that of Tipu Sultan. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.