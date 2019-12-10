Shirtless Salman Khan looks ready to take on Kiccha Sudeep and his 500 men in Dabangg 3 new poster

Dabangg 3 Movie 2019 New Poster: Dabangg 3 new poster Shirtless Salman Khan looks ready to take on Kiccha Sudeep and his 500 men, In Dabangg 3 climax sequence, Salman Khan will be seen taking on Kiccha Sudeep in a hand to hand fight.

Salman Khan starrer "Dabangg 3" is all set to release on December 20, and a highlight of the film is Salman Khans hand-to-hand combat with the antagonist, played by Kichcha Sudeep, and 500 of his men in the climax of the film. Saiee Manjrekar who will be making her debut with Dabangg 3 shared a new poster from the film which features shirtless Salman khan and Kiccha Sudeep.

Tweeting the poster, Saiee wrote, “In just 10 days, we will bring you this decade's biggest and the baddest fight ever!

Talking about the scene, a source from the film’s unit said, "It is going to be a treat for all Bollywood buffs with an epic climax scene where Salman Khan will go hand to hand against Kichcha Sudeep and his army of 500 men. From what we know, the final fight between (Salman's character) Chulbul Pandey and Balli (played by Sudeep) is the biggest action sequence in any Salman Khan movie. Apart from Salman Khan's one-man army taking on a literal army, there's going to be a hundred cars blowing up too."

Dabangg 3 will capture the untold story behind the making of Chulbul Pandey into a Dabangg cop.

The team of Dabangg 3 has been very busy with promotions of the film and will soon be seen making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

‘Dabangg 3' is directed by Prabhu Deva and the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Amole Gupte, Mahie Gill, and Tinnu Anand. Preity Zinta makes a special appearance, and the film marks the debut of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

Also Read:

Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' overshadows 'Panipat' at Box Office, earns Rs 41.64 cr in four days

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby girl

Shweta Basu Prasad announces separation from husband Rohit Mittal after one year of marriage

Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun and others enjoy delicious meal at dinner together. See photo

Mere pati aake gaye: Deepika Padukone asks paps about husband Ranveer Singh. Watch video

(With IANS inputs)