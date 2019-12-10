Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with baby girl, congratulations pour in

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with baby girl

TV actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their baby girl on December 10th. The actor announced the news with his fans through a tweet early morning and wrote, “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di.” Kapil and Ginni got hitched on December 12 last year in two wedding ceremonies. The couple had a anand karaj ceremony as well as traditional Hindu wedding.

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Soon after the comedian shared the new on Twitter, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa expressed his happiness and wrote, “Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now.” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu tweeted, “Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl.” Marjaavaan actress Rakjul Preet Singh wrote, “Congratulationssssssss!!!! god bless the baby girl with all the happiness” YouTuber Bhuvam bam said, “Bhaiya! Congratulations!” kapil Sharma’s fans also flooded the post with congratulations and comments.

Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl 💐 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 10, 2019

Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now ❤️ — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) December 9, 2019

Congratulations bhai. Children are Gods Gift i am enjoying one and i am sure you will too. Lots of love to her and the family. God Bless 🤗🤗 — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) December 10, 2019

Bhaiya! Congratulations! 🤗♥️ — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) December 9, 2019

Congratulationssssssss!!!! 😀😀 god bless the baby girl with all the happiness ❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 10, 2019

Kapil and Ginni were in a relationship for many years before they decided to tie the knot. The couple has known each other since their college days and Kapil always credit Ginni for being his support system when his career went downhill. In 2017, when Kapil was in his darkest phase, it was Ginni who stood by his side and gave him the strength to bounce back.

Recalling those days, Kapil earlier told HT, “We did not have the usual dating scenario as both our families are conservative. Last year, when I was going through a low phase, she was there with me throughout. That’s when I felt that if she is with me during my low phase, then she is the one for me. I can rely on her.”

Kapil Sharma announced wife Ginni’s pregnancy in July this year and also revealed that his mother is the most excited for the baby. Since it is the couple’s first child, they enjoyed every bit of the process. Kapil also threw a lavish baby shower for Ginni.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's baby shower

