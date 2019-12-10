Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' overshadows 'Panipat' at Box Office, earns Rs 40 cr in four days

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh overshadows Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat

Kartik Aaryan has done it again! The actor took over the internet as well as the viewers’ hearts with his latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film opened with more-than-average numbers and made a total of Rs 35.94 crore at the end of the first weekend.

Pati Patni Aur Woh managed to bring in good numbers on its first Monday too -- approximately Rs 40 crore.

Directed by Musassr Aziz, the film is an official remake of 1978 Bollywood film of same name. The 2019 version of Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Along with Pati Patni Aur Woh, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Panipat also hit the theatres on December 6. The period drama had Sanjay Dutt playing the antagonist. The film managed to put up a decent number by the end of the first weekend. Panipat earned over Rs 20 crore by the end of its first Monday.

In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Maratha leader Sadashivrao Bhau and Sanjay Dutt plays the Afghan ruler 'Ahmad Shah Abdali'. Kriti Sanon plays Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashivrao Bhau, and has been widely praised for her portrayal.

