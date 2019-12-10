Mere pati aake gaye: Deepika Padukone asks paps about husband Ranveer Singh. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh at an event

Deepika Padukone left everyone swooning when she appeared on the red carpet of an awards event flaunting her new haircut. The actress looked charming and her black gown added to her looks million folds. While it was hard to look away when Deepika made her appearance, the actress did the cutest thing for husband Ranveer Singh and melted many hearts. Just when she was posing for the paps, she asked them if her husband has already arrived or not.

A video of Deepika Padukone is going viral on the internet in which she is seen asking the paps, “Mere pati aake gaye?” Her question brough a smile on everyone’s face present there. The actress walked down the red carper with her Chaapaak director Meghna Gulzar. She also posed with her and entered the venue with her. Watch teh video

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh had a blast on the red carpet as eh posed with Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan as well as Padmaavat co-star Shahid Kapoor. The actor even shook a leg with Sara and Siddhant carried him in his arms. As always, Ranveer oozed infectious energy on the red carpet. The actor even bagged the biggest honours at the event. He received the Star Screen Award for Best Actor for his performance in Gully Boy as well as the Entertainer of The Year award.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is all set for the release of the trailer of her next film Chaapaak. The actress will be seen an acid attack survivor in the film and will spread her magic on the big screen after two years. She was last seen in Padmaavat in January 2018. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 as well alongside Ranveer Singh. She will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

